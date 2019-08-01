Guggenheim Capital Increased Stake in Douglas Emmett (DEI) by $504,720; As Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 12,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 51,548 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 38,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 292,551 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASON TO EXPECT MONTE DEI PASCHI MAY NEED CAPITAL STRENGTHENING; 22/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS CONFIRMS TARGETS FOR BAD LOAN REDUCTION, COST CUTS AND TIMELINE FOR BAD LOAN SECURITISATION; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT 1Q FFO/SHR 49C, EST. 49C; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED BY 9.1% TO $212.2 MILLION; 12/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS APPOINTS ANDREA ROVELLINI AS CFO TO REPLACE FRANCESCO MELE; 21/03/2018 – TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA TAS.Ml – FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 61.4 MLN VS EUR 48 MLN YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – IUOE Urges Vote “AGAINST” Douglas Emmett Director Thomas O’Hern; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TO CONDUCT INVESTOR ROADSHOW NEXT WEEK, IN LONDON MONDAY AND TUESDAY, IN MILAN WEDNESDAY; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE; 17/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS GOING AHEAD WITH PLAN

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 100,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The hedge fund held 779,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, down from 879,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Safeguard Scientifics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 31,805 shares traded. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has risen 2.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 13/05/2018 – ROUHANI: EU HAS LIMITED TIME TO SAFEGUARD IRANIAN INTERESTS; 20/03/2018 – EUROPEAN UNION AND UNITED STATES FAIL TO AGREE ON COMPENSATION FOR U.S. SOLAR SAFEGUARD TARIFFS, AGREE TO MONITOR IMPACT ON TRADE FLOWS AND KEEP TALKING – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION FILING; 08/03/2018 – CHINA TO TAKE `STRONG’ MEASURES TO SAFEGUARD ITS OWN INTEREST; 23/04/2018 – DJ Safeguard Scientifics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFE); 23/03/2018 – TSIPRAS SAYS GREECE WILL SAFEGUARD ITS SOVEREIGNITY, BORDERS; 19/04/2018 – CHINA PRESIDENT Xl TELLS MAY CHINA WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT FREE TRADE, SAFEGUARD MULTILATERAL TRADE SYSTEM – STATE MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – BANCA AGRICOLA POPOLARE Dl RAGUSA SAYS SUBMITTED OFFER TO BUY BANCA SVILUPPO ECONOMICO CURRENTLY UNDER SPECIAL ADMINISTRATION TO SAFEGUARD DEPOSITORS AND ORDERLY SOLVE CRISIS; 06/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Names David Kille CFO; 06/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC – ZARRILLI WILL REMAIN WITH CO AS A NON-EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEE UNTIL SEPT30, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics SVP and CFO Jeffrey McGroarty to Depart

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 8,858 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 15,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,086 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). 8,800 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 19,538 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 21,399 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Bollard Gru Lc holds 0.02% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) or 14,779 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Los Angeles Management Equity Rech reported 13,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 662,322 were accumulated by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc. Tarbox Family Office reported 52 shares. Swiss National Bank accumulated 0.01% or 294,200 shares. Prudential Public Ltd reported 10,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duff And Phelps Investment Management has 0.75% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 1.23 million shares. Hillsdale Inv reported 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 32,700 shares.

