Guggenheim Capital Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $305,204; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Boosted Stake in Mastercard Class A (MA) by $602,976

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 1,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 201,419 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.08 million, up from 199,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $175.32. About 3.83M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $274.61. About 1.80 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Ca Qualty Mun Income (NAC) by 28,830 shares to 569,442 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 36,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,029 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership has invested 1.7% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). B Riley Wealth Management Inc has 3,920 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. American Rech And Management Com has invested 1.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.14% or 6,877 shares in its portfolio. Natixis holds 0.37% or 283,509 shares. Meridian Management Company has invested 1.5% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc has 8,060 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 4,690 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability stated it has 1,572 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Penobscot Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hodges Capital Management accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 42,871 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 21,021 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 16,092 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 9,085 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leuthold Group Ltd Com invested in 45,956 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 3,081 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 5,312 shares. Cookson Peirce And reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Company Na accumulated 15,853 shares. King Luther Capital Corp invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Community National Bank & Trust Na has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 7,066 were reported by Shelton Cap Management. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 1.23M shares. Kepos Limited Partnership owns 10,319 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd owns 1,750 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.92% or 252,340 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.42% or 9,110 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited, Korea-based fund reported 193,823 shares. Ashmore Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 3.83% or 221,519 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.