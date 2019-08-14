Guggenheim Capital Increased Its Copart (CPRT) Holding by $2.34 Million as Shares Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Holder Hourglass Capital Has Decreased Its Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 179.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 39,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 60,832 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 21,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $74.39. About 670,747 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 268,337 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, down from 279,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 22.50M shares traded or 4.86% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,936 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 8,824 shares. The New York-based Canandaigua National Bank & has invested 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Company owns 18,928 shares. Korea Inv Corporation has invested 1.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eulav Asset Management reported 73,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc holds 6,284 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Filament holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,405 shares. Stewart & Patten Lc invested in 244,475 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Macnealy Hoover Mgmt owns 12,250 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Golub Group Limited Liability Company holds 46,357 shares. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 78,980 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.72% or 581,749 shares. Sns Finance Lc reported 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 16,803 shares to 341,050 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 221,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,400 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 3,767 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Legal & General Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.34 million shares. Perkins Coie stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Vanguard Grp owns 0.05% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 23.03 million shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust owns 94 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 107,713 shares. Ycg Ltd Liability reported 4.07% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Regions stated it has 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Rocky Mountain Advisers owns 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 124 shares. Cleararc owns 4,893 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 5.13 million shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 48,131 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5,592 shares to 161,679 shares, valued at $10.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX) by 46,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,796 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

