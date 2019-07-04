Guggenheim Capital Increased Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $1.25 Million; Share Price Declined; Glenview Capital Management Increases Holding in Mckesson (MCK)

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 27,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 681,222 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.92 million, up from 654,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 398,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.92M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $575.81M, up from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 1.54 million shares traded or 10.53% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 133,590 shares stake. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First In holds 80 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 49,883 shares. The Kansas-based Kwmg Limited has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 58 were reported by Valley Advisers. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 556,778 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cna Fin has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 442 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 37,318 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moon Cap Limited Liability accumulated 26,723 shares or 0% of the stock. Pggm Investments accumulated 311,495 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Webster State Bank N A has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 480 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 1.79 million shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $42.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.70M shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,791 shares to 197,843 shares, valued at $46.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 7,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,335 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Assocs holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 41,783 shares. Cna Fincl stated it has 28,500 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Dock Street Asset Inc owns 5,132 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Trustco Bankshares Corporation N Y invested in 3.28% or 62,223 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 260.50M shares. Notis holds 8,500 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc holds 0.55% or 24,114 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corporation invested in 3.34M shares or 1.28% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). At Natl Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 14,089 shares. Northstar Inv Advsr Ltd Com invested in 21,415 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 22,654 shares stake. Tiemann Investment Advsr Lc has 0.33% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 9,338 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

