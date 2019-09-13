Guggenheim Capital Holds Stake in Moog (MOG.A); Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Apriem Advisors Cut Stake

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 56.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 3,308 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 9,162 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, up from 5,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 21,623 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 15/03/2018 – MOOG BEGINS CASH DIV OF 25C/SHR; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q EPS 39c; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 72c/Share Charge for Winding Down of Activities; 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 Sight-Restoring Cataract Surgeries for the Underserved of Karnataka, HelpMeSee and Moog Motion Controls Join Efforts to Support; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY ADJ. EPS $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS 20C, EST. $4.25; 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04M, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1841.84. About 884,316 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is using a government stimulus package to lure Amazon to open a data center in the kingdom; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 27/03/2018 – Amazon’s French Delivery Deal Has Ripples All the Way to Brazil; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 31/03/2018 – Trump Says Amazon’s `Post Office Scam’ Must Stop in Fresh Attack

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6,266 shares to 116,070 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 97,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,424 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33M and $319.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 8,832 shares to 51,231 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,166 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 176 shares. 2,416 were accumulated by Optimum Invest Advisors. Dowling Yahnke Lc stated it has 12,181 shares. The New York-based Duquesne Family Office Ltd Com has invested 7.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Provise Grp Limited Liability Corp has 7,214 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,707 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell accumulated 2.6% or 23,513 shares. Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). L S reported 2.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 16,000 shares. Alphamark Lc holds 0.06% or 75 shares. Moab Capital Partners Llc invested in 3.5% or 5,699 shares. Meritage Group Inc Limited Partnership invested in 5.05% or 152,425 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cullinan Associate Incorporated reported 3,504 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.10 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.