Guggenheim Capital Holds Position in Nisource (NI); Incyte (INCY) Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Position by $1.74 Million as Market Value Rose

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Incyte Corporation (INCY) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 20,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The hedge fund held 34.27 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95B, up from 34.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Incyte Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 251,170 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 9-Yes 6-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 06/04/2018 – Still sinking in: $INCY -23% $NLNK -40% UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 27,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 149,256 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 121,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 342,491 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corp has 81,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.05% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.04% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Dodge And Cox reported 0.3% stake. Pnc Service invested in 8,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 131,056 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 33,500 are owned by Shikiar Asset. Emory University has invested 1.72% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Allsquare Wealth Ltd invested in 0.01% or 133 shares. Country Tru Bank holds 1.39% or 364,732 shares. Daiwa Gp reported 0.01% stake. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 75,874 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 107,320 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 5,738 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 0% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 62,984 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc owns 539,307 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 93,679 shares. Brookfield Asset Inc holds 4.26 million shares. Ent Fin has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Personal Advisors Corp stated it has 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 107,302 shares. Opus Investment Management owns 106,795 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Limited invested in 310 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.08% or 2.14M shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund holds 7,406 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Washington Trust Bancshares has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV) by 43,870 shares to 69,614 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 16,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,136 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

