Guggenheim Capital Has Upped Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by $485,046 as Share Value Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Has Lowered by $4.48 Million Its Position

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 23,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 42,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 3.43 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 53,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 234,602 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 180,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 1.43 million shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 45,646 shares to 66,234 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 11,889 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wesbanco Commercial Bank, a West Virginia-based fund reported 118,449 shares. Welch Gru Ltd Liability invested in 145,959 shares or 3.08% of the stock. American Int Group holds 489,957 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 1.46% or 5.35 million shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd reported 0.26% stake. Madison Incorporated reported 106,648 shares stake. Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Huber Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 79,200 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 2.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sterling Global Strategies Ltd Com holds 2.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,602 shares. Main Street Limited Liability Co reported 0.55% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, First Financial Bank has 0.55% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Texas-based Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.55% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 14,668 shares to 32,865 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,383 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

