Guggenheim Capital Has Upped Its Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stake; As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Share Value Rose, Winfield Associates Has Upped Holding

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $78.21. About 501,219 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 43.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 18,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 60,115 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 41,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 66,766 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 36C; 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB; 19/03/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC WERN.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO ADVANCED MOST IN FISCAL CONSOLIDATION IN LATAM: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) CLXC.ST – OSCAR WERNER ASSUMES HIS ROLE AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q OPER REV. $562.7M, EST. $554.3M; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 9C FROM 7C, EST. 8C; 16/04/2018 – CBRE GROUP – MATT WERNER WILL JOIN REDAPTIVE BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Werner Recognized at Guard and Reserve Event; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Financial stated it has 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Macquarie Grp Ltd has 23,740 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridges Inv Mngmt, Nebraska-based fund reported 7,132 shares. 70 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,341 shares. Fifth Third National Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 29,183 shares. Axiom International De reported 39,820 shares. Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 52,978 shares. British Columbia Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Johnson Fin Gru Inc invested 0.18% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Advsr Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 68,071 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 35,041 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh holds 30,475 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 100,857 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 513,808 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny invested in 11,334 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 31,381 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.01% or 9,473 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,361 are owned by Natixis. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 175,706 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 17,525 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited stated it has 713,767 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 1,721 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 477,990 shares.