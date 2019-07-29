Guggenheim Capital Has Upped Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake; Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Cut Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Holding by $365,904; Stock Value Declined

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 18.56 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Deserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Ryvicker on Consolidation in Media (Video); 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Calls on Fed Chairman Powell to Commit to a Public Vote on Wells Fargo’s Remediation Plans; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 18,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,885 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, up from 185,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $89.74. About 1.54M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market (Etf) (ITOT) by 7,556 shares to 318,055 shares, valued at $20.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (Etf) (VEA) by 26,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corp Bond Fund (Etf) (HYG).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 10.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jefferies Group Limited Com has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 17,671 were reported by Excalibur. Pennsylvania Communications holds 0.91% or 606,178 shares. Fort Point Prtn Lc holds 0.09% or 4,376 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP holds 0% or 7,500 shares. Montag A & Assoc has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Lc owns 10,178 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Violich Capital Mngmt owns 26,775 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lc, California-based fund reported 4,719 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 228,136 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 324.11 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kemnay Advisory Serv, a New York-based fund reported 21,178 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi owns 8,227 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt invested 1.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.29% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Amica Mutual Insur Communications reported 25,858 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.15% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc holds 1.01% or 16,783 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 80,240 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 18,070 shares stake. Franklin Resource Inc has 3.99 million shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Co holds 46,803 shares. Bellecapital Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,184 shares. 3,600 are owned by Brave Asset Mngmt Inc. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York invested in 4,265 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 2,708 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Linscomb And Williams owns 3,395 shares.