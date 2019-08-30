Guggenheim Capital Has Trimmed Its Pool (POOL) Stake; Fil LTD Lifted Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake By $4.99 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Pool Corporation (POOL) stake by 24.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 2,676 shares as Pool Corporation (POOL)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 8,219 shares with $1.36M value, down from 10,895 last quarter. Pool Corporation now has $7.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $198.22. About 38,068 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M

Fil Ltd increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 36.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fil Ltd acquired 178,129 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Fil Ltd holds 666,554 shares with $18.94 million value, up from 488,425 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 1.30 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Bizwest.com published: “Zayo delays annual report filing – BizWest” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Deliver a Keynote at Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp stated it has 17.81M shares. 256,085 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) owns 45,724 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). State Street owns 4.56 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ulysses Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 839,613 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.10M shares. Northern Corp holds 1.29M shares. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,700 shares. 70,992 are held by Perella Weinberg Prns Capital L P. Rhumbline Advisers holds 218,333 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tekne Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 708,003 shares or 5.21% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 438,700 shares. Jp Marvel Advsr Lc holds 0.74% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 80,575 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 1.29 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Fil Ltd decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) stake by 169,028 shares to 1.17 million valued at $30.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 94,138 shares and now owns 2.14 million shares. Best Inc was reduced too.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) stake by 41,842 shares to 170,519 valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 60,151 shares and now owns 740,176 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was raised too.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 28.00 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pool Corporation Announces Director Appointment and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pool Corporation CEO to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Leisure & Recreation Products Industry Prospects Look Dim – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Pool Corp. (POOL) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.