Guggenheim Capital Has Trimmed By $869,376 Its Autozone (AZO) Stake; Crane Co (CR) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 22.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 849 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 2,881 shares with $2.95M value, down from 3,730 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.66. About 197,866 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Crane Co (CR) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 142 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 123 sold and decreased holdings in Crane Co. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 36.61 million shares, down from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Crane Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 95 Increased: 97 New Position: 45.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $1050 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 27. J.P. Morgan maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. Oppenheimer maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension owns 33,138 shares. Brinker Inc reported 3,755 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.17% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). The -based Marshfield has invested 7.5% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 202,780 are owned by Aqr Cap Ltd. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited owns 3,122 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc invested in 3,700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd owns 1,929 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 9 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 0.31% or 1,501 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 0.16% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 2,764 shares. Schroder Inv Grp stated it has 200,379 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Bp Pcl has invested 0.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Ishares Tr (CMBS) stake by 28,643 shares to 95,886 valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 32,650 shares and now owns 49,395 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.52 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Valuewalk.com published: “Opioid Litigation Could Cause Force Big Pharma Firms Into Bankruptcy: Tilson – ValueWalk” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone (AZO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 4.03% of its portfolio in Crane Co. for 184,102 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 417,244 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 69,850 shares. The Florida-based Wilen Investment Management Corp. has invested 1.59% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 2.09 million shares.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Crane – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crane reports 66.77% of Circor shares supporting offer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Crane Co. (CR) Says it Will Not Extend Its Offer to Acquire CIRCOR (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.92M for 12.57 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.93. About 314,257 shares traded. Crane Co. (CR) has declined 5.20% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M