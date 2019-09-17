Guggenheim Capital Has Raised Its Holding in Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) as Share Price Rose; Ashmore Wealth Management Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) Lifted as Valuation Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 53.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 21,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 62,425 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 40,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 1.67M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 71.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 684,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.52M, up from 958,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 928 shares to 8,521 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 44,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,618 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BRX shares while 93 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 278.00 million shares or 3.33% less from 287.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Mngmt invested in 10,070 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Honeywell Intl holds 0.69% or 98,770 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 50,782 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 46.08 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amer Century Companies Inc accumulated 1.68 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Company has 14,427 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.79M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lasalle Inv Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 5,268 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 76,200 shares. D E Shaw And has 0.01% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 511,870 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 10.80 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 392,201 were accumulated by Axa. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). First Manhattan Communication reported 2.29M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $138,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 486,918 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Strs Ohio accumulated 91,404 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Liberty Capital Mngmt holds 77,559 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 13,583 shares. Mcdonald Invsts Ca reported 10.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.87% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 2.07 million shares stake. First Interstate Bancshares stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 61,780 were accumulated by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation. Hengehold Lc holds 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 8,360 shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd reported 28,837 shares stake. Park Natl Oh holds 11,700 shares. 400 were reported by Highlander Capital Lc.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 38,083 shares to 229,153 shares, valued at $27.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 62,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,549 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).