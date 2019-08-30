Guggenheim Capital Has Raised Its Cerner (CERN) Holding; Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Shorts Decreased By 0.77%

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Cerner Corp (CERN) stake by 17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 23,658 shares as Cerner Corp (CERN)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 162,789 shares with $9.31M value, up from 139,131 last quarter. Cerner Corp now has $21.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.81. About 321,579 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) had a decrease of 0.77% in short interest. IFF’s SI was 11.32 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.77% from 11.41 million shares previously. With 957,100 avg volume, 12 days are for Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)’s short sellers to cover IFF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $110.03. About 212,364 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $11.75 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 32.95 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Among 5 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $139.17’s average target is 26.48% above currents $110.03 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by JP Morgan. Berenberg downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) rating on Thursday, August 8. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $13300 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $151 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

Among 7 analysts covering Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cerner Corp has $8500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $76.14’s average target is 10.65% above currents $68.81 stock price. Cerner Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 10. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CERN in report on Friday, August 23 with “Underweight” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $68 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) rating on Friday, August 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $8200 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”.

