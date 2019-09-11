Guggenheim Capital Has Lowered Oshkosh (OSK) Position by $1.05 Million as Share Price Rose; Energy Income Partners Has Cut Its Position in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) as Valuation Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 13,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 65,938 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 79,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 414,443 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 57,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 6.05 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.20 million, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 1.86M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly And The Bull – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing Plains All American Pipeline’s Coming S&L Demise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local midstream company delivers first Permian barrels to Corpus – San Antonio Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PAA Investor Day Recap: What To PAAy Attention To – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.72M for 12.45 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Advsr holds 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 13,890 shares. First Republic Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Advisory has 2.58% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cohen Capital Management has invested 0.57% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Hightower Ser Lta has invested 0.18% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Prtn Group Ag accumulated 28,078 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com reported 800 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.23% or 33,489 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Co has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 68,730 shares. 6,000 are held by United Fire Grp Inc Incorporated. Cetera Advsrs Limited Com holds 32,718 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 28,701 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 3.37M shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 0.73% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 245,450 shares.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 104,698 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $66.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 397,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oshkosh, Modine Manfacturing launched with Buy ratings at Dougherty – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oshkosh (OSK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan calls Oshkosh undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 43,346 shares to 265,942 shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 32,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,395 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $120.20M for 10.11 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advisors owns 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 650 shares. 1.66 million were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. 139,777 are held by American Incorporated. Bb&T invested in 0.07% or 53,262 shares. 33 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advisors. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,722 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Northern Trust Corporation holds 748,967 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 131,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership has 246 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Com has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 15,307 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).