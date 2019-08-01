Guggenheim Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Citrix Sys (CTXS) as Market Value Declined; At&T (T) Holder Bragg Financial Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $928,016 as Stock Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 31.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 28,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 61,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 89,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $94.24. About 1.87M shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 71,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 39.08 million shares traded or 38.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 18,354 shares to 86,466 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 21,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Big Reason T-Mobile/Sprint Will Be Good for Consumers – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Inc. – Why I Own Shares For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T – Value Over Volume – AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va reported 1.34M shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Company owns 0.18% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,503 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.61% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Godshalk Welsh Mngmt holds 31,537 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Networks owns 10,584 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 552,112 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management Inc holds 6,781 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Mngmt Corp holds 140,122 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited accumulated 0.07% or 130,410 shares. 57.14 million are owned by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. Ipswich Inv Communications owns 60,108 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Quadrant Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 71,947 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Ghp Invest Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 125,412 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc holds 76,049 shares. Gabelli & Invest Advisers Inc invested in 50,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 45,936 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 49,127 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 10,468 shares. Stephens Ar reported 11,869 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Management holds 0.03% or 8,332 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Hanson Mcclain has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). First Republic Management Incorporated stated it has 34,792 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Capstone Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 5,629 shares. Schroder Inv owns 742,432 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Citadel Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: NRG Energy, Citrix Systems and General Electric – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Citrix Among the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Citrix Systems (CTXS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Systems (CTXS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $126.39 million for 24.54 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.