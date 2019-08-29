Guggenheim Capital Has Lowered By $1.82 Million Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding; Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Has 1.38 Sentiment

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 40 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 29 sold and reduced their equity positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 31.87 million shares, down from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 19 Increased: 31 New Position: 9.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 14.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 13,463 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 80,021 shares with $10.84 million value, down from 93,484 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $66.05B valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.4. About 1.50M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions

It closed at $2.63 lastly. It is down 29.53% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS IN REGULATORY FILING; 13/03/2018 – Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Clear Channel Outdoor, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising & OUTFRONT Media – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – BHP CCO ARNOUD BALHUIZEN SAYS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP Exits Position in Clear Channel; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA INC IHRT.PK – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES DID NOT COMMENCE CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 04/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDER GAMCO BOOSTS STAKE TO 11%; 15/03/2018 – Largest U.S. radio company iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing Children’s Day; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CHINA PROBE MAY MEAN CRIMINAL, CIVIL SANCTIONS; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Delay Due to Probe at Clear Media Ltd. Non-Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.55 million activity.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It operates in two divisions, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising (International). It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.

Angelo Gordon & Co. L.P. holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for 3.73 million shares. Ares Management Llc owns 2.25 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Abrams Capital Management L.P. has 0.5% invested in the company for 3.35 million shares. The Illinois-based Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.78 million shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.16 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $120.83’s average target is 2.92% above currents $117.4 stock price. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. Atlantic Securities downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Friday, June 21 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 61,940 shares to 737,451 valued at $90.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) stake by 29,287 shares and now owns 39,960 shares. Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) was raised too.

