Guggenheim Capital Has Lifted Its Position in Sun Cmntys (SUI) as Stock Price Rose; Financial Engines Advisors Holding in Edward Lifescience Corporate (EW) Trimmed by $313,536 as Stock Price Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 10,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 189,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.34M, up from 179,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $150.54. About 502,832 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edward Lifescience Corporate (EW) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 1,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 27,187 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 million, down from 28,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edward Lifescience Corporate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $221.5. About 876,014 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Ca Municipal Income Fd (PCQ) by 18,930 shares to 47,525 shares, valued at $887,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 8,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,649 shares, and cut its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,920 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.03% or 76,028 shares. State Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited reported 0.07% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 12,317 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt owns 5,528 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas has invested 0.17% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,665 shares. Asset Mgmt One, a Japan-based fund reported 253,548 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt invested in 0.35% or 115,878 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 5,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Next Finance has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Century Companies holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 523,267 shares. Phocas invested in 0% or 15,477 shares.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 45.39 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.