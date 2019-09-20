Guggenheim Capital Has Lifted Bancfirst (BANF) Position by $315,150; Cullinan Associates Increases Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX)

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 116,878 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 107,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 3.67M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Bancfirst Corp (BANF) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 5,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 62,946 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50 million, up from 57,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Bancfirst Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 42,950 shares traded. BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) has declined 6.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BANF News: 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst Total Assets Were $7.6 Billion at March 31; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $63 Million; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 BancFirst 1Q EPS 89c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BancFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANF); 20/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP BANF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED TO $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $54.8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,002 shares to 123,352 shares, valued at $45.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 9,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,135 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold BANF shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 2.12% more from 10.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern has invested 0.01% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Amer Int Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company owns 7,889 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Bessemer Group Inc reported 34,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Ct holds 339,402 shares. Swiss Bank reported 33,418 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd stated it has 34 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 12,023 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) for 36,514 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc accumulated 28,313 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 89,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monroe Natl Bank Trust Mi holds 23,947 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division holds 36,844 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $213,481 activity.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 113,950 shares to 9,010 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,218 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).