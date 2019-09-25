Guggenheim Capital Has Increased Its Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Position by $334,875; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Valuation Declined While Forward Management Upped Position

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 175,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 564,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 389,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 594,386 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 17,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 76,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 59,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 811,713 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 7,387 shares to 261,040 shares, valued at $36.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 108,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,807 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 74,478 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). 14,631 are owned by Stock Yards Savings Bank And Trust Co. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh accumulated 13,840 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Telemus Capital Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Blackrock owns 25.28 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 36,002 shares. American Registered Inv Advisor stated it has 12,970 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 885 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 116,030 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 1.12 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Nicholson Brian T., worth $147,644.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barnett And Company owns 42,550 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 147,101 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Captrust Finance Advisors has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 940 shares. 28,777 were reported by Services Automobile Association. Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 69,288 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 417,362 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 3.26 million shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 79,721 shares stake. Amp Investors Limited stated it has 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.09M shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability holds 60,745 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Cardinal Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com Ct reported 2.12% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Investec Asset Mgmt North America invested 1.77% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Qs invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $565.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 38,144 shares to 778,838 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rlj Lodging Tr by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,110 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (NYSE:BPY).