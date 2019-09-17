Guggenheim Capital Has Increased First Horizon Natl (FHN) Position by $1.38 Million; Bowen Hanes & Co Has Cut Its Visa (V) Position by $3.83 Million; Stock Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 98,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 399,574 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, up from 300,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 358,878 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 22,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 246,737 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.82 million, down from 268,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 1.43 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 148,049 shares to 7,905 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 17,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,763 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Eqt Div T (BDJ).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 28 investors sold FHN shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 200,800 are held by Macquarie Gru Limited. Ftb Advsr holds 300,973 shares. Raymond James Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Amer Asset Management Inc has 0.16% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 15,600 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Co invested in 169,060 shares. Northern Corp has 2.50 million shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 423,957 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Nwq Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 4.00M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 1.66M shares. Carroll Finance reported 5,592 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 167,207 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 16.96 million shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 897,359 shares.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (Sz) (NSRGY) by 22,485 shares to 430,220 shares, valued at $44.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 7,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.98 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.