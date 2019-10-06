Guggenheim Capital Has Increased Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Holding By $893,732; Tower Bridge Advisors Has Raised Its Expedia Del (EXPE) Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) stake by 21.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 15,148 shares as Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI)’s stock rose 14.15%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 84,285 shares with $5.00M value, up from 69,137 last quarter. Cogent Communications Hldgs now has $2.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 208,618 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Tower Bridge Advisors increased Expedia Inc Del (EXPE) stake by 1.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired 165 shares as Expedia Inc Del (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 16,290 shares with $2.17 billion value, up from 16,125 last quarter. Expedia Inc Del now has $19.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.22. About 899,446 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Management Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 32,658 shares. Bb&T owns 7,080 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Intact Inv Inc reported 1,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Inc has 8,262 shares. Scotia Cap holds 6,077 shares. 12,440 are owned by Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp. Amp Cap Invsts Limited owns 35,851 shares. 61,111 were reported by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc holds 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 12,021 shares. South State Corp holds 34,765 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Axa holds 11,226 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2,112 shares. 1,781 were accumulated by Cleararc Cap. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 15,251 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Expedia has $16000 highest and $14000 lowest target. $149’s average target is 11.85% above currents $133.22 stock price. Expedia had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) stake by 300 shares to 2,805 valued at $487.73M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 792 shares and now owns 186,578 shares. Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) was reduced too.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,714 shares to 461,035 valued at $64.21 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) stake by 13,226 shares and now owns 310,548 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold CCOI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 39.90 million shares or 1.46% less from 40.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Principal Financial Group owns 363,423 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 3.42 million shares. Great Lakes Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Hrt Fin Ltd holds 0.07% or 18,731 shares. 4,804 were reported by Caxton L P. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 649,226 shares stake. Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.07% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 33,536 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 15,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 58,993 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 41,714 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).