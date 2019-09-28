Guggenheim Capital Has Increased Borgwarner (BWA) Holding; As Entegris (ENTG) Market Value Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Has Trimmed by $18.69 Million Its Position

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 505,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 2.73M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.78M, down from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 895,345 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 44,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 220,818 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.27M, up from 176,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 1.25 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 25.72 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Entegris Inc (ENTG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entegris Acquires Hangzhou Anow Microfiltration For Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 722,275 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $99.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Focus Financial Partners by 669,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors LP owns 0.03% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 84,996 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 348,027 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested in 251,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Incorporated holds 0% or 9,286 shares in its portfolio. American Intll Gp reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0.45% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 1.48M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Aperio Grp Limited reported 34,017 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Connable Office accumulated 71,633 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Timessquare Capital Mngmt owns 2.73M shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 25,684 shares in its portfolio. 9,742 were reported by Cim Investment Mangement. Cwm Ltd invested in 0% or 299 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,835 shares to 228,269 shares, valued at $66.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archrock Inc by 57,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,345 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.