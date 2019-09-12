Guggenheim Capital Has Decreased Total S A (TOT) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Boosted Position in Ugi New (UGI) as Shares Declined

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 794,162 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 18,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 52,445 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, down from 71,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 934,304 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 16/05/2018 – TOTAL COMMITS TO DIVERSIFYING LA MEDE REFINERY SUPPLY; 29/03/2018 – TOTAL STARTS PRODUCTION AT ALGERIA’S TIMIMOUN GAS FIELD; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN OIL BLOCK 33 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL TO CONTINUE INVESTING IN RUSSIA AND RESPECT ANY SANCTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Total Reports Compressor Shutdowns at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Pft $2.64B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 5,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Gp invested in 1,327 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 56,460 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 62,500 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 22,232 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc accumulated 22,936 shares or 0% of the stock. Horizon Ser Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,542 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 966,999 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsr Limited owns 11,437 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Korea Inv owns 202,800 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 24,030 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Riverhead Management Lc reported 17,701 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na reported 22,236 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UGI Corporation: Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UGI Announces Final Results of Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,066 shares to 111,518 shares, valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,360 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why This Miner Is Excited About Copper – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buying Protection For My Total S.A. Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Guru Stocks With Negative Performances – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport LNG terminal ships first commissioning cargo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 23.13% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 11.44 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.62% EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 22,362 shares to 102,383 shares, valued at $13.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssr Mng Inc by 51,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).