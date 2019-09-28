Guggenheim Capital Has Decreased By $2.14 Million Its Mosaic Co New (MOS) Stake; Group One Trading LP Lowered By $339,680 Its Noble Energy (NBL) Stake

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Mosaic Co New (MOS) stake by 57.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 85,680 shares as Mosaic Co New (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 63,849 shares with $1.60M value, down from 149,529 last quarter. Mosaic Co New now has $7.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 3.07 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida

Group One Trading Lp decreased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 92.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 15,440 shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 1,279 shares with $29,000 value, down from 16,719 last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $10.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 4.38 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noble Energy has $3300 highest and $2800 lowest target. $31’s average target is 38.02% above currents $22.46 stock price. Noble Energy had 11 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, August 12. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc owns 85,355 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan has 67,900 shares. owns 55.09M shares. Engy Opportunities Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,245 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 6.79M shares. Baldwin Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 10,550 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.03% or 4.23 million shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Bb&T Secs Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 381,169 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 259,721 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dean Capital accumulated 23,012 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 23,928 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0.04% or 24.48 million shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Zwj Inv Counsel has invested 0.43% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Group One Trading Lp increased Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) stake by 46,959 shares to 52,963 valued at $600,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Target Corp (Call) stake by 7,700 shares and now owns 15,900 shares. Liberty Global Plc (Put) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Mosaic has $38 highest and $2200 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 45.61% above currents $20.26 stock price. Mosaic had 16 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by CItigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, September 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 8 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Friday, March 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $32 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by UBS. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 13 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Private Advisor Llc has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc accumulated 457 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 569,660 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Stephens Ar invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.05% or 27,681 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). U S Glob Investors Inc accumulated 20,000 shares. 757,509 are owned by Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership. 9,776 were reported by Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Sector Pension Board owns 46,383 shares. State Street Corp holds 19.58M shares. 20,922 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. 825,378 are held by Foundation Res Mgmt Inc.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $119.62 million for 16.34 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. Koenig Emery N. had bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022. MONAHAN WILLIAM T also bought $49,902 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares. 12,998 shares valued at $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21. The insider Isaacson Mark J. bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550. On Friday, May 10 the insider Freeland Clint bought $100,300.