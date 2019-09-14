Guggenheim Capital Has Cut Its Bp Plc (BP) Holding by $614,631; Cannell Capital Raised Lee Enterprises (LEE) Position by $909,230 as Market Valuation Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 14,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 102,270 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, down from 117,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 4.04M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/03/2018 – sanjeevmiglani: Exclusive: Essar Oil picks Trafigura, BP for $1 billion oil-backed loan; 01/05/2018 – Opening Quote: BP lets the good times… flow; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Gasline to Buy BP Gas for Planned $43 Billion LNG Project; 04/04/2018 – AFTER 2020 BP TO DEDICATE ROUGHLY ONE-THIRD OF TANGGUH LNG OUTPUT TO DOMESTIC MARKET -OFFICIAL; 25/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft plans at least 2 pct annual production growth to 2022; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q NET INCOME $161.2M, EST. $133.2M; 16/04/2018 – CHINA MAY LEAD WAY IN CARBON PRICING, AHEAD OF U.S., EUROPE: BP; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA; 10/04/2018 – BP to Store Clean Power With Tesla Battery at U.S. Wind Farm; 14/05/2018 – BP CEO on Iran Sanctions, Earnings, Oil Prices, LNG Trade (Video)

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company's stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.90M market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 131,142 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 1.04M shares to 759,094 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Mun High Income Adv (NYSE:MAV) by 41,945 shares to 383,324 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 209,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.52B for 12.62 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.