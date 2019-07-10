Guggenheim Capital Has Cut Hess (HES) Position By $4.88 Million; Granite Point Capital Management LP Lowered Its Quotient LTD (QTNT) Stake

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Quotient Ltd (QTNT) stake by 38.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as Quotient Ltd (QTNT)’s stock declined 1.49%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 135,000 shares with $1.22M value, down from 220,000 last quarter. Quotient Ltd now has $673.04 million valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 214,412 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 94.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Hess Corp (HES) stake by 68.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 81,278 shares as Hess Corp (HES)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 37,807 shares with $2.28 million value, down from 119,085 last quarter. Hess Corp now has $19.23B valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $63.37. About 1.54 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. HES’s profit will be $6.07M for 792.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $23.66 million activity. RIELLY JOHN P also sold $276,185 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Thursday, February 7. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Quigley James H. on Wednesday, March 6. 218,220 shares were sold by HESS JOHN B, worth $12.10M. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Wednesday, March 6. 17,843 shares were sold by Lynch Richard D., worth $964,278 on Thursday, February 7. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by CHASE RODNEY F on Wednesday, March 6. Goodell Timothy B. had sold 5,546 shares worth $296,156 on Thursday, February 7.

Among 3 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hess had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.43 million are owned by Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp. Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Fmr Llc owns 0.22% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 31.02 million shares. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd accumulated 50,021 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership owns 375 shares. Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). American International Gp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 194,044 shares. Korea Corp invested in 0.05% or 174,511 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 434 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 734 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Co Of Nevada Incorporated owns 0.24% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 54,240 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 0.06% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 2.52 million shares. Colrain Cap Ltd invested in 6.8% or 96,368 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.07% or 6,194 shares.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Hess Stock Soared Nearly 14% in June – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hess Corporation: Big Guyana Discoveries Turn The Tide – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “If You Think Hess’ 1.7% Dividend Yield Is Underwhelming, You Should Check Out Its MLP – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips, Hess cut from Norway wealth fund – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Blackrock Munivest Fd Inc (MVF) stake by 45,417 shares to 730,392 valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (CMBS) stake by 28,643 shares and now owns 95,886 shares. Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Artisan Prtn Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 370,874 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 13,461 shares. Westfield Management Com Lp reported 24,100 shares. Quantum Mgmt invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Fosun International Limited, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 273,247 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Retail Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 108,023 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 70,841 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 1,289 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 2.84 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jump Trading invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Dorsey Wright & Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). West Chester Cap Advisors holds 0.38% or 20,000 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.53% or 6.35 million shares in its portfolio.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity. 3,150 Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares with value of $27,405 were bought by Hallsworth Frederick.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Quotient Limited (QTNT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Quotient Board Announces Contract Extension of CEO Franz Walt – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Quotient Limited Announces the Submission of the Initial SDS Microarray CE mark Filing for MosaiQ – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quotient submits SDS Microarray CE mark filing for MosaiQ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.