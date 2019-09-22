Guggenheim Capital Has Cut Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Position By $5.41 Million; Gluskin Sheff + ASociates Inc. (TSE:GS) Covered By 0 Bulls

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) stake by 66.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 200,499 shares as Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA)’s stock declined 2.67%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 99,964 shares with $2.74M value, down from 300,463 last quarter. Healthcare Tr Amer Inc now has $5.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 1.62M shares traded or 29.48% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA)

Among 2 analysts covering Gluskin Sheff + Assc (TSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gluskin Sheff + Assc has $14.25 highest and $14.25 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 0.07% above currents $14.24 stock price. Gluskin Sheff + Assc had 2 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Gluskin Sheff + ASociates Inc. (TSE:GS) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $14.25 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. See Gluskin Sheff + ASociates Inc. (TSE:GS) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $14.25 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $14.25 Maintain

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Invesco Tr Invt Grade Muns (VGM) stake by 51,493 shares to 402,475 valued at $5.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 5,421 shares and now owns 35,968 shares. Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) was raised too.

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $86.16 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 105,443 shares traded or 0.04% up from the average. Gluskin Sheff + ASociates Inc. (TSE:GS) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Profit Jumps in First Quarter — 3rd Update; 02/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ COO reportedly used his side gig as an EDM DJ to help win Spotify’s business; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – BANKINTER SA BKT.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.9 EUROS FROM 7.65 EUROS; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 06/04/2018 – INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS PABLO SALAME, ISABELLE EALET TO RETIRE IN JUNE

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $444.64 million. The firm also provides wealth management services. It has a 17.58 P/E ratio. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , firms, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.