Guggenheim Capital Has Cut Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding as Market Value Rose; Financial Architects Trimmed Its Facebook (Call) (FB) Holding by $916,180 as Stock Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 6,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 38,925 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, down from 45,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 1.87M shares traded or 56.96% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 97.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19,000, down from 4,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $180.91. About 14.26M shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cruz Raises Diamond and Silk’s Facebook Problems; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 19/03/2018 – This will increase regulatory scrutiny over Facebook’s practices; 21/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook has never faced a crisis like this ever-widening data debacle; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS CHINESE INTERNET COMPANIES ARE A STRATEGIC AND COMPETITIVE THREAT TO UNITED STATES; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK GOT 500-999 USER/ACCT U.S. NSL REQUESTS JAN.-JUNE ’17; 12/04/2018 – Facebook generates “substantially all” of its revenue from advertising; 14/05/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook suspends 200 apps pending investigation into data misuse; 10/04/2018 – Facebook launches bounty program for reports of data misuse by app developers; 10/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Invesco has 1.81M shares. Randolph has 105,305 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. The Indiana-based First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.07% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Brandywine Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 344,343 shares. Duncker Streett & has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Limited has 10,712 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund holds 2,565 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ar Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Delaware-based fund reported 11,109 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 12,501 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Company has 0.19% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Darden Impresses, But Patience Is Needed – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rises on Microsoft’s Infectious Optimism – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Four Things to Watch When Darden Reports Earnings – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: DRI Stock Plummets on Sales Miss – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Microsoft, Beyond Meat, Tesla Rise Premarket; Darden Falls – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 22,362 shares to 102,383 shares, valued at $13.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 19,409 shares to 23,044 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 5,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.31 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.