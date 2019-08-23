Guggenheim Capital Has Cut By $2.85 Million Its V F (VFC) Position; Northern Trust Decreased Hyatt Hotels (H) Position

Northern Trust Corp decreased Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) stake by 16.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp sold 42,465 shares as Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)’s stock declined 1.79%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 208,095 shares with $15.10M value, down from 250,560 last quarter. Hyatt Hotels Corp now has $7.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 273,628 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 10/04/2018 – Cycas Enters French Market with Deal to Manage Hyatt’s First European Dual-Branded Hotel; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens; 10/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 20/03/2018 – ITC LTD – SUPREME COURT UPHELD SALE OF PARK HYATT GOA RESORT & SPA, ORDERED BLUE COAST HOTELS TO HAND OVER PROPERTY TO ITC WITHIN 6 MONTHS; 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS AT $77.6954 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 27.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 33,157 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 87,487 shares with $7.60M value, down from 120,644 last quarter. V F Corp now has $31.35B valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.73. About 754,904 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Among 3 analysts covering V.F. (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. V.F. has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 13.90% above currents $78.73 stock price. V.F. had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Citigroup reinitiated it with “Neutral” rating and $85 target in Monday, March 18 report. UBS maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rating on Friday, May 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $8700 target. UBS maintained the shares of VFC in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 7,208 shares to 50,424 valued at $28.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Voya Glbl Adv & Prem Opp Fd (IGA) stake by 63,949 shares and now owns 923,569 shares. Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was raised too.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.64 million for 15.26 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd owns 440 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Colony Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 65,054 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Inc owns 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 551 shares. Tctc Limited has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Goldman Sachs reported 1.99 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested in 0.08% or 8,474 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 93,528 shares. 17,047 are owned by Naples Advisors Ltd Co. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 126,369 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers holds 3,372 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.1% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 32 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt holds 0.08% or 9,900 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance holds 113,540 shares.

Northern Trust Corp increased Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 17,861 shares to 11.07M valued at $558.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) stake by 61,007 shares and now owns 1.60 million shares. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) was raised too.

