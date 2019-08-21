Guggenheim Capital Has Boosted Its Paccar (PCAR) Holding by $4.27 Million as Share Value Declined; Strategy Asset Managers Has Decreased Its Position in Boston Scientific (BSX) as Shares Rose

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 99.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 48,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 480 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 48,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 1.97 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.90 TO $0.94; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $1.35-$1.39; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 41.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 62,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 213,486 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.55M, up from 150,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 633,437 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 489,815 shares. Pnc Svcs invested 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc reported 616,675 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 109,100 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Holdg has invested 0.05% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). New York-based Braun Stacey Inc has invested 0.98% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Howe Rusling holds 35 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 10,103 shares. Tower Limited (Trc) has invested 0.08% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 13,561 shares. Arrow has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Brinker Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 20,216 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 35,721 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha owns 151,929 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs BSX’s ImageReady MRI for Vercise Gevia DBS System – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.27 million for 27.92 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,465 shares to 148,001 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 22,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,829 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 0.1% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 86,172 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 13 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.05% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Moreover, Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 9,980 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Bank Of Montreal Can owns 749,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 1,121 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation owns 77,825 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 886,312 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts reported 0.03% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 688,782 shares. Moreover, Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.02% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 4,110 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has 0.01% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Bessemer Gru reported 2,260 shares stake.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 15,192 shares to 131,469 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 40,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,647 shares, and cut its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PACCAR Sets Second-Quarter Revenue And Income Records – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paccar (PCAR) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “July New Heavy-Duty Truck Orders Lowest Since 2010 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.