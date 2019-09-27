Guggenheim Capital Has Boosted Its Hcp (HCP) Position by $3.72 Million as Market Value Rose; As Amgen Com (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Vision Capital Management Has Increased by $2.95 Million Its Stake

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 201.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 16,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,942 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 7,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $194.26. About 912,086 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 120,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 605,958 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.38M, up from 485,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 1.10M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,752 shares to 415,300 shares, valued at $29.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,576 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

