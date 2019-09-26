Guggenheim Capital Has Boosted Home Depot (HD) Holding By $3.17 Million; Boston Partners Has Boosted By $10.25 Million Its Regions Finl New (RF) Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 8.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 15,316 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 199,590 shares with $41.51M value, up from 184,274 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $251.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $229.95. About 3.58M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’

Boston Partners increased Regions Finl Corp New (RF) stake by 6.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 732,450 shares as Regions Finl Corp New (RF)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Boston Partners holds 12.57M shares with $187.81M value, up from 11.84 million last quarter. Regions Finl Corp New now has $15.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 6.21M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS

Boston Partners decreased Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) stake by 6,851 shares to 577,415 valued at $168.64M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cadence Bancorporation stake by 45,728 shares and now owns 1.52M shares. Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co has 1,701 shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 2.94M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Patten Group accumulated 67,147 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs Inc owns 2,612 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 3.33 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 376,866 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 33,306 are owned by Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sei Invests has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Waters Parkerson And Company Ltd Llc accumulated 14,343 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 79,083 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 63,361 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com reported 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 310,543 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Regions Financial has $18 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 11.20% above currents $15.89 stock price. Regions Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 22.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) stake by 9,265 shares to 215,568 valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) stake by 7,300 shares and now owns 83,314 shares. Banco Santander Brasil S A (NYSE:BSBR) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 0.95% above currents $229.95 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 21. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of HD in report on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $23000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 1.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 86,198 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 100 shares. Mathes Communications reported 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 22,044 were reported by Arcadia Inv Mi. Farmers Savings Bank invested in 17,988 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Llc reported 70,517 shares. Lourd Capital Lc, California-based fund reported 3,517 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel has 0.25% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,950 shares. Swedbank owns 0.71% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 749,658 shares. Pure Financial holds 3,985 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Orrstown Ser reported 1.36% stake. First Dallas Secs Inc accumulated 6,297 shares.