Guggenheim Capital Has Boosted By $1.09 Million Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position; TSR (TSRI) Sentiment Is 0.25

TSR Inc (TSRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.75, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 1 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 4 sold and reduced their holdings in TSR Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 180,074 shares, down from 181,126 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding TSR Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) stake by 189.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 12,150 shares as Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)’s stock rose 20.61%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 18,561 shares with $1.68M value, up from 6,411 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc now has $4.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $121.51. About 129,935 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 15,439 shares to 33,514 valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) stake by 11,686 shares and now owns 4,170 shares. Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) was reduced too.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity. $85,219 worth of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) was bought by Lloyd Karole.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in TSR, Inc. for 5,593 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 70,579 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 6,065 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 17 shares.

The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 413 shares traded. TSR, Inc. (TSRI) has declined 16.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.88% the S&P500.