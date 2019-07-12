Guggenheim Capital Decreased Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Position by $503,315; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Wesbanco Bank Has Lifted Position

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 5,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,271 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 44,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $105.89. About 1.87 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 65.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 11,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 17,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 572,084 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $189.13M for 9.26 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd has 1.20 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Montag A And owns 65,050 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Com holds 100 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 7,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corp reported 52,828 shares. Jana Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 11.33% or 2.74M shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability owns 38,339 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Management Lc reported 121,333 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 7,834 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.1% or 612,667 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Limited Com has 0.53% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 32,102 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1,600 shares. Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.37M shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) by 29,834 shares to 163,554 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Munivest Fd Inc (MVF) by 45,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 5,000 shares to 28,041 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 16,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,407 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc reported 50,271 shares. 403,812 were reported by Axa. Bahl Gaynor reported 0.02% stake. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Appleton Inc Ma accumulated 1,839 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications holds 0.11% or 19,580 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Company Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.01% or 58,027 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv owns 30,640 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 33,376 shares or 0.46% of the stock. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Laurion Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3,763 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Permanens Cap LP has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.69% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Scotia Capital accumulated 235,687 shares or 0.34% of the stock.