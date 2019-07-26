Guggenheim Capital Cut Its Stake in Sysco (SYY) by $2.10 Million as Share Value Rose; Tesla (TSLA) Shareholder Institute For Wealth Management Has Raised Its Holding by $643,932

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 31,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 420,052 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.04M, down from 451,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 1.22M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 9.95 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/05/2018 – China’s Lower Auto Tariff Means More to BMW Than Ford or Tesla; 27/03/2018 – INVESTIGATION IS SECOND LAUNCHED THIS YEAR INVOLVING TESLA; 23/05/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Promotions Are Deceptive, Watchdog Groups Say; 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR $3.35, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.41; 27/03/2018 – Tesla shares drop more than 8% to the lowest in nearly a year on fatal crash investigation; 08/03/2018 – Tesla’s $2.6 Billion Payday For Elon Musk Garners More Opposition — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Vattenfall joins battle for EV charging market dominance; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S.-China trade war could hit German automakers, plus Tesla, Ford; 14/03/2018 – Tesla Loses Another Senior Financial Executive Amid Model 3 Woes; 12/05/2018 – Schwall’s Exit Unrelated to Issues Regarding Tesla’s Autopilot Feature

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $19.75 million activity. Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of stock. 15,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $4.40 million were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B. Musk Elon had bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 30 shares. Intl Invsts holds 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 52,000 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.08% or 7.70M shares. 4,485 were reported by Cwm Ltd Company. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.08% or 32,698 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 7,897 shares. Axa reported 91,636 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 515 shares. Eaton Vance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,808 shares. Whitnell And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 100 shares. Proffitt Goodson accumulated 554 shares. 2,800 are owned by Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. Dubuque Natl Bank & invested in 0% or 100 shares.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12,870 shares to 3,974 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 29,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,985 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 17,175 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 89,657 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson Communications Limited Co, Louisiana-based fund reported 10,787 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.15% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ancora Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 8,393 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Na stated it has 96,996 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.13% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 165,500 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,099 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Company reported 11,568 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Llc Delaware invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,144 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Investment reported 0.57% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 46,986 were reported by Gamble Jones Counsel. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider CHARLTON ROBERT S sold $1.47M.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,555 shares to 39,118 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calamos Global Total Return (CGO) by 32,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).