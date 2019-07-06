Guggenheim Capital Cut Its Stake in Cummins (CMI) by $2.97 Million; Sysco (SYY) Holding Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 92.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 25,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,340 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 27,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88B market cap company. It closed at $71.75 lastly. It is down 17.49% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 18,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,320 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 74,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 650,428 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. had sold 60,156 shares worth $3.81 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Parsec has invested 0.86% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Schroder Inv Gru holds 32,962 shares. Motco reported 849 shares stake. Oppenheimer & Co reported 32,383 shares. Girard Prns holds 12,829 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Gru Lc has invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Adirondack Tru holds 220 shares. Bragg Finance owns 32,340 shares. Headinvest Ltd Com invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sandhill Capital Prns Limited Com reported 11,809 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com invested in 0.34% or 555,729 shares. Fairview Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 798,233 shares. Mitchell Mgmt Co reported 17,564 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability owns 11,466 shares. 17,358 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Ins Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Adirondack Trust has 1,092 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 0.11% or 189,804 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Group holds 0% or 100 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.36% or 78,400 shares. First Merchants Corp has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Assetmark accumulated 221 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Com owns 723 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Linscomb And Williams reported 26,249 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 1,775 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.34% stake. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 117 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc has 3,802 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,669 shares. 141,528 are owned by Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability Co.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Embree Tracy A. Freeland Richard Joseph had sold 4,500 shares worth $675,000.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 68,451 shares to 112,385 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 60,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52M for 9.74 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.