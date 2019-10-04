Guggenheim Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Regions Finl New (RF); Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lowered Its Position in Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) by $8.96 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) by 50.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 248,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 241,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, down from 490,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 1.08 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI)

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 57,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 376,866 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, up from 319,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 11.40M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omega Healthcare: Don’t Fall Asleep – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Don’t Make The Mistake And Chase The Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega Healthcare 2019 FFO guidance disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 1.12M shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $93.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 115,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.53 million for 14.19 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgecreek Mngmt owns 7,500 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 400,962 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.32% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 48,000 shares. Qs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Rhumbline Advisers owns 625,606 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Ny has 0.01% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Stifel Finance owns 131,993 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Com reported 20,160 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 536 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Cls Invs Limited Company invested in 0% or 508 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 35,123 shares. Moors & Cabot invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Prudential Fin invested 0.05% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 148 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 85,680 shares to 63,849 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 58,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,989 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regions Financial Corporation (RF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Regions Financial Corp. posts $374M profit for Q2 – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Choose the New Way to Buy a Car: Regions Bank and Carvana Make Vehicle Purchases Faster, Convenient and Delivered – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 204,832 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 88,843 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & Company has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 51,365 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests invested in 13,497 shares. Oakworth holds 0.18% or 63,103 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 1.70 million shares. Paradigm Finance Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,750 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 1.93 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.18% or 297,174 shares. James Invest Rech reported 350,462 shares stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc owns 41,733 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 6.30 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 91,428 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 59,025 shares.