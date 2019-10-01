Guggenheim Capital Continues to Hold Position in Bank Amer (BAC); Causeway Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Bp Plc (BP) as Shares Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 29,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.46M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 18.65 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 16/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – BOFA SAID TO NAME ZAPPAROLI, GADKARI TO HEAD CAPITAL MARKETS; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America: Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML – sources [16:27 GMT13 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads; 13/05/2018 – BAML RAISES HONG KONG 2018 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4.0% FROM 3.5%; 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 16,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 708,519 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55 million, up from 691,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 1.70M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Sees Long Goodbye for Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 10/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 SA SUBC.OL – AWARD OF A SIZEABLE CONTRACT BY BP, FOR PROVISION OF EPCI FLOWLINE SUPPLY AND SUBSEA INSTALLATION SERVICES FOR ALLIGIN SUBSEA DEVELOPMENT PROJECT, LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 140…; 24/04/2018 – BP CLOSES DEAL TO BUY STAKE IN KHARAMPUR JV WITH ROSNEFT; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES BLOCKCHAIN AS A HUGE ENABLER; 16/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 550P; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- CURRENTLY EXPECT COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF VENTURE GLOBAL CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN 2022; 04/04/2018 – BP eyes 119 LNG cargo shipments annually from Tangguh Indonesia up to 2020; 14/03/2018 – BP Chief Economist Sees Oil Demand Growing Strongly This Year (Video); 10/04/2018 – ONGC, Reliance in talks with customers to sell east coast gas; 10/04/2018 – BP WON’T CHASE HIGHER OIL PRICES WITH MORE PROJECTS

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 2,023 shares to 1,485 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 9,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,395 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winfield Associates Incorporated holds 5,906 shares. The New York-based Mrj Cap Inc has invested 1.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 3,686 are owned by Blume Cap Inc. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jacobs Ca holds 0.07% or 14,181 shares. Nomura holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5.63M shares. Everence Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 188,750 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ing Groep Nv has invested 5.46% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 11,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 4,686 are held by Burt Wealth Advisors. Connable Office invested in 171,903 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.44% or 410,001 shares in its portfolio.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 43,903 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $38.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19M shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

