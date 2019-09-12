Guggenheim Capital Boosted Novagold Res (NG) Holding; As Take (TTWO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 30.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 39,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 30,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 1.17 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 105,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The institutional investor held 413,971 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45M, up from 308,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 1.75M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) by 70,813 shares to 175,922 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 15,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,609 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend (EOD).

More news for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” and published on June 07, 2019 is yet another important article.