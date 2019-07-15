Guggenheim Capital Boosted Ing Groep N V (ING) Holding by $823,992 as Stock Value Declined; Altavista Wealth Management Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $542,900; Market Valuation Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 68,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 285,897 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 217,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 1.49 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 07/03/2018 – ING Global Rate Forecasts as of March 7 (Table); 13/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI: ING PUT FORWARD MICHAL SZCZUREK FOR SPVY BRD; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L – POLYMETAL AND ING PARTNER ON SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED LOAN; 02/05/2018 – Ing Bank Luxembourg SA Buys 1.3% Position in Mitie; 09/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN TO EXPLAIN CEO PAY RISE PROPOSAL TO PARLIAMENT:ANP; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s pay rise; 29/05/2018 – APS ENERGIA SA APEP.WA – ALSO SIGNS 10-YEAR LEASING DEAL WITH ING LEASE POLSKA FOR THE ABOVE MENTIONED REAL ESTATE; 19/03/2018 – ING predicts that by 2060, half of all manufactured goods will be printed; 13/03/2018 – ING scraps plan to give chief executive 50% pay rise; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER & FRONTING BANK, IS IN PROCESS OF SEEKING CREDIT APPROVAL IN ORDER TO ACCEDE TO RSA

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and Amazon jump on ‘connected’ bandwagon; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc by 7,398 shares to 5,201 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

