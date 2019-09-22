Guggenheim Capital Boosted Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding; Last Week MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MasterCraft Boat Holdings has $3700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $26’s average target is 78.82% above currents $14.54 stock price. MasterCraft Boat Holdings had 3 analyst reports since July 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Tuesday, August 27. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1500 target in Friday, September 13 report. See MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) latest ratings:

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) stake by 49.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 481,666 shares as Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 1.45 million shares with $13.27M value, up from 972,218 last quarter. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc now has $13.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 12.45 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B

Among 3 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Annaly Capital Management has $11 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.67’s average target is 8.04% above currents $8.95 stock price. Annaly Capital Management had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of NLY in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. The insider Green Anthony C bought $478,000. 2,780 shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne, worth $24,936 on Friday, June 7. $852,294 worth of stock was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward on Friday, May 17. The insider KEYES KEVIN bought 300,000 shares worth $2.89 million.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) stake by 9,758 shares to 37,029 valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) stake by 3,889 shares and now owns 13,601 shares. Archrock Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Truepoint holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 12,000 shares. Jnba Advisors has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,520 shares. Moreover, Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 62 shares. Fincl Gp reported 68,260 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Llc has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Adage Cap Group holds 0.03% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Rock Point Advisors Lc holds 1.81% or 435,746 shares in its portfolio. Valmark Advisers stated it has 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Profund Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 98,648 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Lc reported 499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Fin Group has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

MCBC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, makes, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $273.10 million. The firm offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. It has a 12.75 P/E ratio. It distributes its recreational performance sport boats under the MasterCraft brand name.