Guess’ Inc. (GES)’s Financial Results Comparing With RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW)

Both Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) and RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW) are each other’s competitor in the Apparel Stores industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guess’ Inc. 18 0.46 N/A 0.19 87.31 RTW Retailwinds Inc. 2 0.09 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Guess’ Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Guess’ Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guess’ Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.7% RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Guess’ Inc. has a 0.44 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Guess’ Inc. are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Guess’ Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Guess’ Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guess’ Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 51.87% for Guess’ Inc. with consensus price target of $26. Meanwhile, RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 142.72%. The data provided earlier shows that RTW Retailwinds Inc. appears more favorable than Guess’ Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.2% of Guess’ Inc. shares and 97.4% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of Guess’ Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.8% are RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guess’ Inc. -1.92% 4.85% -18.32% -13.14% -24.68% -18.87% RTW Retailwinds Inc. 17.2% 23.16% -5.63% -29.9% -54.58% -22.97%

For the past year Guess’ Inc. was less bearish than RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Summary

Guess’ Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to manufacture and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kidsÂ’ and infantsÂ’ apparel, outerwear, swimwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of January 28, 2017, the company directly operated 945 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its licensees and distributors operated an additional 735 retail stores worldwide, as well as 192 smaller-sized licensee operated concessions. The company also offers its products through its retail Websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.