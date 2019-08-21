Guess’ Inc. (GES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

As Apparel Stores businesses, Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) and Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guess’ Inc. 18 0.40 N/A 0.19 87.31 Citi Trends Inc. 18 0.23 N/A 1.44 10.64

Demonstrates Guess’ Inc. and Citi Trends Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Citi Trends Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guess’ Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Guess’ Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Guess’ Inc. and Citi Trends Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guess’ Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.7% Citi Trends Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

Guess’ Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.44. From a competition point of view, Citi Trends Inc. has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Guess’ Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Citi Trends Inc. are 1.7 and 0.7 respectively. Citi Trends Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Guess’ Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Guess’ Inc. and Citi Trends Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guess’ Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Citi Trends Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26.5 is Guess’ Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 79.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Guess’ Inc. and Citi Trends Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.2% and 93.2%. Guess’ Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Citi Trends Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guess’ Inc. -1.92% 4.85% -18.32% -13.14% -24.68% -18.87% Citi Trends Inc. 1.12% 6.52% -18.52% -26.17% -45.14% -24.72%

For the past year Guess’ Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Citi Trends Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Guess’ Inc. beats Citi Trends Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to manufacture and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kidsÂ’ and infantsÂ’ apparel, outerwear, swimwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of January 28, 2017, the company directly operated 945 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its licensees and distributors operated an additional 735 retail stores worldwide, as well as 192 smaller-sized licensee operated concessions. The company also offers its products through its retail Websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories. It also offers its products through the Internet. The company offers its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of March 23, 2017, it operated 538 stores in 31 states. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.