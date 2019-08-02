Guess', Inc. (GES) Reaches $16.30 After 3.00% Up Move; De Burlo Group Has Increased Discovery (DISCA) Position

De Burlo Group Inc increased Discovery Inc (DISCA) stake by 94.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc acquired 78,800 shares as Discovery Inc (DISCA)’s stock declined 1.88%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 161,800 shares with $4.37M value, up from 83,000 last quarter. Discovery Inc now has $14.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $29.07. About 1.99 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27

The stock of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.36% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 463,595 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 30c; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 24c; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – RETAIL COMP SALES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE DECREASED 4% IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 13/04/2018 – Bitcoin Buyers Have to Take a Wild Guess on Their Taxes (Video); 18/04/2018 – GUESS Joins BCI: Better Cotton Initiative in First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI SETTLEMENT TERMS REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Rev $792.2M; 12/03/2018 – GUESS PROBES ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER CONDUCT VS CO-FOUNDER; 17/05/2018 – Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial ResultsThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.17B company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $16.79 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GES worth $35.04M more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Hightower Limited Co has 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 18,371 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 233 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,384 shares. Burney Company holds 0.11% or 69,340 shares. Ancora Ltd owns 21,791 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co reported 7.19M shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 997,259 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 10,126 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 25,937 shares in its portfolio. Bruni J V And, a Colorado-based fund reported 803,198 shares. De Burlo Group Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 161,800 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 758,049 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & reported 149 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 955 shares to 4,425 valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,250 shares and now owns 59,939 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Discovery Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The stock of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by UBS.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery (DISCA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Discovery (DISCA) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : DISCA, CZR, MBB, T, VICI, FDC, OMC, HPQ, BAC, DBX, QCOM, QRTEA – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discovery Communications Is Severely Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, DISCA, UAL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $147,300 was bought by Bolla Gianluca. Another trade for 347,353 shares valued at $4.97M was bought by ALBERINI CARLOS.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “GE’s stock sinks on heavy volume a day after announcing earnings, CFO departure – MarketWatch” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Live from GE’s conference call – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Guess', Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank reported 110,800 shares stake. Moreover, Smith Graham & Invest Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.5% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 230,844 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 50,647 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). 152,700 are held by Spark Management Ltd Liability Com. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 60,842 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 2,237 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp holds 17,073 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advsr reported 52,298 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.01% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Retail Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 501,026 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company has 18,218 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.07M shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 88,194 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.78 million for 14.05 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 101.88 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.