Guess', Inc. (GES) Reaches $15.85 After 4.00% Down Move; Granahan Investment Management Has Increased Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stake By $1.84 Million

The stock of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 1.80M shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 26.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 19/04/2018 – Guess Says Agreement Terms Remain Confidential; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI REPORT SETTLEMENT PACT; 13/04/2018 – Bitcoin Buyers Have to Take a Wild Guess on Their Taxes (Video); 21/05/2018 – JANSSON: GUESS IS SEK WON’T IMPACT INFLATION MUCH GOING FORWARD; 14/05/2018 – The Coming FIFA World Cup Opening Urges for Fair Guess; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC – QTRLY RETAIL COMP SALES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE INCREASED 2% IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees Higher Sales, Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 18/04/2018 – GUESS Joins BCI: Better Cotton Initiative in First Quarter of 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Guess? Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GES); 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.3% Position in GuessThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.14 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $15.22 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GES worth $45.44M less.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Enphase Energy (ENPH) stake by 338.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 203,942 shares as Enphase Energy (ENPH)’s stock rose 89.84%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 264,196 shares with $2.44M value, up from 60,254 last quarter. Enphase Energy now has $2.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 3.22M shares traded or 3.38% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Guess’, Inc.’s (NYSE:GES) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “GE’s Growth Over Coming Years Will Depend Primarily On The Success Of Its Aviation Business – Forbes” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Guess Inc’s Q1 2020 Turns Out A Mixed Bag; E-Commerce To Drive Future Growth – Forbes” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: Randal Kirk Buys Intrexon At Much Higher Prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Guess', Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James And Assoc has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 66,759 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Co holds 153,729 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd has 71,349 shares. Voya Investment Lc invested in 23,138 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 4,065 shares. 27,704 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 43,699 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,237 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp Limited. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 70,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 67,082 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). 39,600 are held by Strs Ohio. Metropolitan Life Ny has 3,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company accumulated 14,769 shares.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. 347,353 shares were bought by ALBERINI CARLOS, worth $4.97M. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider Bolla Gianluca bought $147,300.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 99.06 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.78M for 13.66 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Guess? (NYSE:GES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess? had 4 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $29 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) stake by 5,699 shares to 160,923 valued at $18.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Euronet (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 8,609 shares and now owns 94,346 shares. Newmark was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 154,669 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1.03 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 11,202 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,540 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 32,268 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% or 52,684 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 939,313 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 19,429 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc owns 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 71,921 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 224,079 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 425,000 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 126,367 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 23,410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% stake.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSIQ or ENPH: Which Solar Stock is Better Placed Right Now? (Revised) – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Add Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Enphase (ENPH) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enphase Energy had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Cowen & Co maintained Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by FBR Capital. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9.5 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Oppenheimer maintained Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 21.