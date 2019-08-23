Guess', Inc. (GES) Reaches $15.19 After 6.00% Down Move; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)

Among 6 analysts covering SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SeaWorld has $39 highest and $22 lowest target. $32.57’s average target is 5.00% above currents $31.02 stock price. SeaWorld had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. SunTrust maintained the shares of SEAS in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy” on Thursday, March 28. See SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) latest ratings:

The stock of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 327,331 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees FY19 Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 7% and 8%; 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Ch; 18/04/2018 – Gucci, Guess End IP Litigations; 19/04/2018 – Guess Says Agreement Terms Remain Confidential; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI REPORT SETTLEMENT PACT; 24/04/2018 – Guess Farmers Market Taps Streetwear, Heritage With Help From Sean Wotherspoon; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees Higher Sales, Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – GUESS INC – TERMS OF AGREEMENT REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – GUESS 4Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 54C; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6.5% AND 7.5%The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.09 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $14.28 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GES worth $65.34M less.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 125,975 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The firm operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It has a 37.55 P/E ratio. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.12 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Bolla Gianluca, worth $147,300. $4.97 million worth of stock was bought by ALBERINI CARLOS on Wednesday, June 12.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.79M for 13.09 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Guess (NYSE:GES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess has $29 highest and $24 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 74.46% above currents $15.19 stock price. Guess had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by FBR Capital.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 94.97 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.