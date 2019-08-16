Guess', Inc. (GES) Reaches $14.09 After 5.00% Up Move; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Boosted Snap On (SNA) Holding

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Snap On Inc (SNA) stake by 1.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 3,118 shares as Snap On Inc (SNA)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 267,042 shares with $41.80 billion value, up from 263,924 last quarter. Snap On Inc now has $8.11B valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $146.95. About 67,548 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

The stock of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.22% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 470,111 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI REPORT SETTLEMENT PACT; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 Adj EPS 88c-Adj EPS 99c; 19/04/2018 – GUESS?, Inc. and Gucci Announce Settlement Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 – Guess: Agreement Means Conclusion of All Pending IP Litigations and Trademark Office Matters Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – FED’S BARKIN SAYS MUCH HARDER TO GUESS THE IMPACT OF CORPORATE TAX CUTS; 04/05/2018 – Chen Linfeng, CEO of Guess Chain: Build a Truly Benign Decentralized Guess Forecast Mechanism; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 24c; 19/04/2018 – GUESS INC – TERMS OF AGREEMENT REMAIN CONFIDENTIALThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $965.18M company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $14.79 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GES worth $48.26M more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Guess', Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.12 million activity. $147,300 worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) was bought by Bolla Gianluca on Wednesday, June 12. On Wednesday, June 12 ALBERINI CARLOS bought $4.97M worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) or 347,353 shares.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $965.18 million. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 88.06 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $19.87 million for 12.15 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Guess (NYSE:GES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess has $29 highest and $24 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 88.08% above currents $14.09 stock price. Guess had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21. FBR Capital maintained the shares of GES in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 1,465 shares to 368 valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) stake by 122,836 shares and now owns 1.54M shares. Moody S Corp Us 0 01 (NYSE:MCO) was reduced too.

