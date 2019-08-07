Guess', Inc. (GES) EPS Estimated At $0.29; Stoneco LTD. – Class Ahare (STNE) Shorts Increased By 11.6%

Analysts expect Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report $0.29 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. GES’s profit would be $20.78 million giving it 14.24 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Guess', Inc.’s analysts see -216.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 685,721 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 22/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 6.0%; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING MARGIN UP 4.0 PCT TO 4.5 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees FY19 Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 7% and 8%; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6.5% AND 7.5%; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 84c-EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – GUESS – CO, GUCCI SIGNED AGREEMENT THAT WILL RESULT IN CONCLUSION OF ALL PENDING IP LITIGATIONS, TRADEMARK OFFICE MATTERS WORLDWIDE AMONG COS; 14/05/2018 – The Coming FIFA World Cup Opening Urges for Fair Guess; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees Higher Sales, Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 30/05/2018 – GUESS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 30C, EST. 28C

Stoneco LTD. – Class Ahare (NASDAQ:STNE) had an increase of 11.6% in short interest. STNE’s SI was 13.15 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.6% from 11.78 million shares previously. With 3.23M avg volume, 4 days are for Stoneco LTD. – Class Ahare (NASDAQ:STNE)’s short sellers to cover STNE’s short positions. The SI to Stoneco LTD. – Class Ahare’s float is 15.03%. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 1.03M shares traded. StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. The company has market cap of $10.98 billion. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. It has a 186.01 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2018, the firm served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors.

Among 4 analysts covering StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. StoneCo had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 103.28 P/E ratio. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. 10,000 Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares with value of $147,300 were bought by Bolla Gianluca. On Wednesday, June 12 ALBERINI CARLOS bought $4.97 million worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) or 347,353 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Guess', Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,153 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc owns 143,666 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Us Retail Bank De reported 0% stake. American International Group holds 0% or 43,417 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 126 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De accumulated 501,026 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 5,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 197,263 are owned by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. Advisors Asset invested in 249,652 shares. D E Shaw And reported 23,617 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Llc owns 152,700 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Ks accumulated 363,935 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 662,284 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Among 2 analysts covering Guess (NYSE:GES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by FBR Capital.