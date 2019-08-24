Guess', Inc. (GES) EPS Estimated At $0.29; HCP (HCP) Sentiment Is 1.5

HCP Inc (HCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 259 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 173 sold and reduced their holdings in HCP Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 438.78 million shares, up from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding HCP Inc in top ten positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 137 Increased: 182 New Position: 77.

Analysts expect Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report $0.29 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. GES’s profit would be $20.78 million giving it 12.44 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Guess', Inc.’s analysts see -216.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.24% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 2.20 million shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q EPS 1c; 08/03/2018 JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 19/04/2018 – Guess Says Agreement Terms Remain Confidential; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 30c; 21/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GUESS?, Inc. and Gucci Announce Settlement Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.3% Position in Guess; 22/03/2018 – Guess On Track to Have One of its Best Trading Days — Market Mover

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 7.5% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. for 7.36 million shares. Green Street Investors Llc owns 415,500 shares or 7.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Real Estate Management Services Llc has 5.88% invested in the company for 299,200 shares. The New York-based V3 Capital Management L.P. has invested 4.48% in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.87 million shares.

HCP, Inc. is an independent hybrid real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $16.91 billion. The fund invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 16.71 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry including sectors of healthcare such as senior housing, life science, medical office, hospital and skilled nursing.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCP, Inc.: Time To Sell – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Considering HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCP adjusts guidance; shares fall 1.2% – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “HCP, Inc. is a Way to Play Real Estate and Healthcare – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 2.39M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Guess', Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 56,500 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 272,081 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.71% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). 48,664 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Et Al. Comerica National Bank owns 56,154 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 52,160 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation stated it has 55,100 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,871 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 87,510 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 8,228 shares. Invesco Limited owns 328,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 126 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 49,619 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 780,835 shares. Dupont Cap Corp has 17,073 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Guess (NYSE:GES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess has $29 highest and $24 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 83.65% above currents $14.43 stock price. Guess had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Cost Woes Likely to Hinder Guess?’s (GES) Earnings in Q2 – Zacks.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 90.19 P/E ratio. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. Bolla Gianluca also bought $147,300 worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares. ALBERINI CARLOS bought $4.97 million worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) on Wednesday, June 12.