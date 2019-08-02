Guess', Inc. (GES) EPS Estimated At $0.29; Columbia Pacific Advisors Lowered Its Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Stake

Analysts expect Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report $0.29 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. GES’s profit would be $20.77 million giving it 14.07 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Guess', Inc.’s analysts see -216.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 686,985 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC – QTRLY RETAIL COMP SALES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE INCREASED 2% IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 Adj EPS 88c-Adj EPS 99c; 07/05/2018 – FED’S BARKIN SAYS MUCH HARDER TO GUESS THE IMPACT OF CORPORATE TAX CUTS; 04/05/2018 – Chen Linfeng, CEO of Guess Chain: Build a Truly Benign Decentralized Guess Forecast Mechanism; 13/04/2018 – Bitcoin Buyers Have to Take a Wild Guess on Their Taxes (Video); 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – Guess Farmers Market Taps Streetwear, Heritage With Help From Sean Wotherspoon; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 8.5% AND 9.5%; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) stake by 16.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 34,385 shares as Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)’s stock declined 20.91%. The Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 169,279 shares with $2.11 million value, down from 203,664 last quarter. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc now has $818.17 million valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 2.44 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Guess', Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag has 0.04% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Strs Ohio reported 39,600 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Company Na stated it has 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Citigroup holds 71,296 shares. Metropolitan Life Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 19,469 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc invested 0.05% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Ls Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 19,120 shares stake. Bancorp Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.71% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 500,509 shares. Fmr owns 11.58M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,354 shares.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 102 P/E ratio. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Among 2 analysts covering Guess? (NYSE:GES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess? had 4 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by FBR Capital. Jefferies upgraded the shares of GES in report on Thursday, February 7 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. Shares for $4.97M were bought by ALBERINI CARLOS. The insider Bolla Gianluca bought 10,000 shares worth $147,300.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “GE’s stock sinks on heavy volume a day after announcing earnings, CFO departure – MarketWatch” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Live from GE’s conference call – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $63.86M for 3.20 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.81% EPS growth.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity. Shares for $372,308 were sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Tumbling Today – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) on Behalf of Carrizo Shareholders and Encourages Carrizo Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 198,974 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 231 shares stake. Bridgeway Cap Management invested in 0.07% or 460,500 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Llp holds 184,079 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miller Invest Lp reported 10,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 9,448 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 89,047 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,973 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability owns 1.18 million shares. Van Eck Assocs invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Principal Financial Gru has invested 0.02% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Bowling Mngmt Llc holds 0.14% or 68,478 shares in its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion invested 0.07% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 5,028 shares or 0% of the stock. Highbridge Cap Limited Company holds 0.03% or 74,000 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Alliance Global Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Northland Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by M Partners. Williams Capital Group maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Williams Capital Group has “Buy” rating and $19 target.